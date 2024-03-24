Mothers & Sons, by award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, is being staged at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab between April 5 and 14 at 8pm.

The play is a long, hard look at Katherine Gerard’s complicated journey down memory lane, as she pays her late son’s partner, Cal, a surprise visit 20 years after losing him to AIDS. Now living in New York with his husband, Will, and their young son, Katherine is challenged with confronting how society has evolved around her − without her − by attempting to rebuild burnt bridges and pick up where she left off... Or not.

Directed by Tyrone Grima and performed by Polly March, Edward Caruana Galizia, David Chircop and Ben Zammit Marmarà, Mothers and Sons invites audiences to observe Katherine’s coming to terms with new realities, the satisfactions of gay marriage, the enduring legacy of AIDS and the generation gap challenge within the gay community.

The production is supported by Arts Council Malta’s Programme Support Grant, MCAST and is produced by special arrangement with and all authorised performance materials supplied by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, LLC. For more information and tickets, visit https://tnd.com.mt/.