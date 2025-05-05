Licensed motor vehicles on Malta's roads increased by 1,744 in the first three months of this year over the previous quarter.

The NSO said that at the end of March, the stock of motor vehicles stood at 447,455. Out of this total, 74.0 per cent were passenger cars, 14.3 per cent were commercial and agricultural motor vehicles and 11.1 per cent were motorcycles/E-bikes/PA-bikes, E-kick scooters, quadricycles and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). Buses and minibuses amounted to less than one per cent.

During the quarter under review, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 19 motor vehicles per day compared to nine in the same period last year.

Newly licensed motor vehicles put on the road during the period under review amounted to 4,924.

3,112 or 63.2 per cent of the total, were passenger cars, followed by motorcycles/E-bikes/PA-bikes with 1,000 or 20.3 per cent.

Newly licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles amounted to 2,526 or 51.3 per cent of the total, whereas newly licensed ‘used’ motor vehicles totalled 2,398 or 48.7 per cent. An average of 55 motor vehicles per day were newly licensed during the quarter under review.

Motor vehicles under restriction

6,709 motor vehicles were taken off the road due to restrictions. Out of these, 43.9 per cent were garaged, 31.9 per cent were resold, and 22.8 per cent were scrapped. Motor vehicles that had their restriction ending during the quarter under review totalled 3,840. The majority were recorded as being resold (50.0 per cent) or garaged (49.3 per cent).

Motor energy type

As at the end of March, 260,127 motor vehicles or 58.1 per cent of the total had petrol-powered engines. Diesel-powered motor vehicles reached 155,952 or 34.9 per cent of the total. Electric and plug-in hybrid motor vehicles accounted for 4.1 per cent of the entire stock, with a total of 18,519 motor vehicles. When compared to the previous quarter, increases of 13.7 per cent, 5.4 per cent and 5.0 per cent were registered in plug-in hybrid (diesel-electric), mild hybrid (diesel-electric), and electric motor vehicles respectively.