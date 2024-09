Police and members of the Civil Protection Department are tackling a fire sparked by a motorbike in St Julian's on Friday afternoon.

Police received reports of a motorbike on fire in Triq Il-Mediterran at 12.30pm. No injuries have been reported so far.

Police and CPD officials are currently on site tackling the fire.

According to different reports, the fire first enveloped the motorbike, before it spread to a nearby car and caravan.

More to follow