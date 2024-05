A 29-year-old Gżira man was taken to hospital with grievous injuries on Friday night after he fell off a motorbike on the Coast Road.

The rider was injured at around 11.30pm, the police said in a statement on Saturday morning. He was riding a Suzuki motorcycle at the time.

A medical team administered first aid onsite and then rushed him to hospital in an ambulance.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.