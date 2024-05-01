A motorcyclist was grievously hurt in a traffic collision in Msida on Tuesday evening, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the corner of Rue D’Argens and Triq il-Knisja at around 7.30pm.

A 28-year-old Egyptian man riding a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a Honda Fit being driven by a 43-year-old Bangladeshi man who lives in Marsa.

The motorcyclist, who lives in Msida, was given first aid on-site by a medical team and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

A police investigation into the incident is under way.