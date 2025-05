A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a crash on Triq Għar Dalam, Birżebbuġa, on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said in a statement that the crash was reported at 1.15pm.

It involved a Peugeot Partner driven by a 23-year-old Albanian national from Birżebbuġa and a Honda NSS motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Żejtun resident.

Police investigations are ongoing.