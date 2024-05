A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a crash on Triq L-Imġarr, Għajnsielem late on Saturday.

The police said in a statement the man, a 25-year-old from Naxxar, was driving a Suzuki DRZ.

The other vehicle involved in the accident - which was reported at 11.30pm - was a VW Tiguan driven by a 52-year-old man from Xewkija.

Police investigations are ongoing.