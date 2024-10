A 54-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday afternoon in Gudja.

The police said the accident was reported at 1.30pm at the Dawret il-Gudja.

The man, from Dingli, was driving a KTM 390 Duke when he lost control of the vehicle and fell.

A medical team assisted the man before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance. Police later certified that he sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.