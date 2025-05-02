A 63-year old man from Għarb, Gozo, was grievously injured when the motorbike he was driving was involved in a collision with a car in Mġarr on Friday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened at 3.30pm in Triq l-Imġarr when a Toyota Starlet driven by a 54-year old man from Mosta was involved in a collision with a Honda motorbike driven by the Gozitan man.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia was informed of the accident and has opened an inquiry. Police investigations are still underway.