A motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries on Saturday night in a crash on Vjal Santa Luċija in Paola.

The police said in a statement on Sunday that the man - a 71-year-old from Birkirkara - was driving a Suzuki Hayabusa.

The crash - reported at 9pm - involved a BMW X1 driven by a 62-year-old from Pembroke.

Police investigations are ongoing.