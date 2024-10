A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a crash on Vjal Santa Luċija in Paola on Friday afternoon.

The police said the incident - reported at 1.30pm - involved the 47-year-old man from Kalkara who was driving a Yamaha bike and a 27-year-old Qormi man driving a Citroen Jumper.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei.