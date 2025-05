A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Triq il-Wied in Qormi.

The police said the crash between a Ford Transit and a Honda was reported at around 8am.

The Transit was being driven by a 34-year-old man from Żebbug, while the motorcyclist is a 29-year-old from Qormi.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.