A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Regional Road in Santa Venera late on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said in a statement that the 22-year-old woman from Rabat was driving a Honda motorcycle.

The other vehicle involved in the crash - a Toyota Vitz - was being driven by a 19-year-old woman from Żurrieq.

The crash was reported at 5.45pm.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.