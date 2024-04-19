A 34-year-old motorcyclist had to be hospitalised on Friday after a collision in Tarxien saw him suffering from grievous injuries. 

The man, a resident of Qormi, was riding a Sym motorcycle that collided with a Toyota Ist being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Tarxien. 

Police said the incident occurred at around 7.30 am in Triq San Franġisk in Tarxien.

The man received medical assistance on-site before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance, where his injuries were certified. 

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

 

