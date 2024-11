A motorcyclist was hospitalised earlier this morning after being involved in a crash in Żurrieq.

Police said the incident happened at around 7.20 am on Triq il-Belt Valletta. The collision involved a Volkswagen Caddy, driven by a 55-year-old man from Birkirkara, and a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 31-year-old man, also from Birkirkara.

The 31-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after the incident. His condition is not currently known.