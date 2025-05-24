A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Saturday morning following a collision with a car on Marsa’s Triq Aldo Moro.

The man, a 37-year-old Albanian national who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was riding a Yamaha GPD125-A motorcycle. He was involved in a collision with a Toyota Aygo driven by a 65-year-old San Gwann man. The crash was reported to the police at around 7.15am.

Emergency services were called to the scene and a medical team took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Medics later certified him as being grievously injured.

A police investigation into the case is ongoing.