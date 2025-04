A 26-year-old was grievously injured after he lost control of his motorcycle while in Paola on Friday evening, the police said.

The man, who is an Indian national living in Floriana, was riding a Hyosung Karion motorcycle on Triq Kordin when he fell off it. The incident was reported to the police at around 10pm.

A medical team was called to the site and gave the man first aid on-site before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police are investigating the incident further.