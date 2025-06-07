A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a collision with a car in Xewkija on Friday afternoon, the police said in a statement.

The 39-year-old Xagħra man was riding KTM motorbike on Triq l-Imġarr at around 5.30pm when he was involved in a crash with a Mazda CX-3 car driven by a 36-year-old woman, also from Xagħra.

A medical team was called to the site and the motorcyclist was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. Medical personnel there have certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.

A police investigation is ongoing.