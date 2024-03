A 34-year-old man was grievously injured in an overnight motorcycle crash in St Paul’s Bay, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The victim, who is a Nepali national who lives in St Paul’s Bay, lost control of his Kymco motorbike on Triq il-Port Ruman at around 2am.

A medical team was rushed to the site and administered first aid before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is received treatment.

The police are investigating.