A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving a pick-up in Birmarrad Road on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened at noon and involved a Toyota Hilux pick-up driven by a 31-year-old man from Mosta and a Kymco Downtown motorcycle driven by a 57-year-old from Żebbuġ, who was seriously injured.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is holding an inquiry.

The pick-up and the motorcycle were being driven in the same direction. Police photo.