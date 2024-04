A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Anton Buttigieg Street, Żejtun, on Monday morning.

The police said the 7am crash involved a small Piaggio Vespa being driven by the 69-year-old from Żejtun and a Volkswagen being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Mosta.

The injured motorcyclist was hospitalised. The police are investigating.