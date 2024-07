A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Għarb, Gozo on Thursday morning.

The police said that the 47-year-old, a resident of Għarb, was driving a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Kia driven by a 50-year-old Canadian.

The accident happened in Triq l-Għarb at 10.30am.

The motorcyclist was hospitalised in a serious condition.