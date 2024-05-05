A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a Saturday afternoon crash on Triq Dicembru 13 in Marsa, the police said on Sunday.

The rider, who is a 43-year-old Maltese national who lives in Luqa, was riding a Sunra Anger-S motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Hyundai i10 driven by a 27-year-old Polish national.

The crash was reported to the police at 5.45pm.

A medical team was called to the site and administered first aid before taking the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police have opened an investigation into the case.