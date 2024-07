A motorcyclist was injured in a collision in St Anthony Street, Marsascala, late on Sunday.

The police said the crash, at 9.15pm, involved a Smart driven by a 42-year-old man from Siġġiewi and a Kymco motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old man from Nepal.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured. A 35-year-old woman who was also in the car was checked in hospital and dismissed.

The police are investigating.