A 48-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Triq l-Imġarr in Għajnsielem on Monday afternoon.

The man, from Fontana, was driving a Suzuki motorbike. The crash involved a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 33-year-old Munxar resident.

The crash was reported at 1.15pm and the man, who was given first aid on site, was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.