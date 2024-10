A 57-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured on Saturday evening in a crash on Triq Santa Marija, Mġarr.

The police said in a statement the man - from Mġarr - was driving a BMW CX400 at around 8pm.

The other vehicle involved in the crash - an Isuzu TFS was being driven by a 71-year-old from the same locality.

The motorcyclist was given first aid on site before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.