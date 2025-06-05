A man was left with serious injuries on Wednesday night after a hit-and-run traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay.

The 21-year-old Nepalese national, a resident of the area where the accident on Kennedy Drive took place, was injured after the Peugeot Tweet motorcycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle that was driven away from the scene, the police said.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei, where his injuries were certified as serious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.