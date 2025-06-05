A man was left with serious injuries on Wednesday night after a hit-and-run traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay.

The 21-year-old Nepalese national, a resident of the area where the accident on Kennedy Drive took place, was injured after the Peugeot Tweet motorcycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle that was driven away from the scene, the police said.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei, where his injuries were certified as serious.

Police investigations are ongoing.