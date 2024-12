A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Sunday night in a crash on Triq l-Imġarr, Xewkija.

The police said in a statement the accident was reported at 8.30pm and involved a Toyota Tercel driven by an 86-year-old woman from Xewkija and a Benelli bike driven by a 45-year-old from Sannat.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital where he was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.