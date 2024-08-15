Some 100 motorcyclists on Thursday raised €1,000 in aid of Puttinu Cares during the yearly Santa Maria pilgrimage from Mġarr to Dingli.

Now, in its seventh edition, the event is organised by the parishes of Mġarr and Dingli, both dedicated to Santa Maria.

According to Mario Micallef, an organising committee volunteer the pilgrimage is firstly an act of devotion to the Madonna, a gesture of solidarity between parishes, and also an "enjoyable activity".

Just before the pilgrimage kicked off, Angele Cuschieri and Rennie Zerafa from Puttinu Cares - a charity that supports Maltese patients receiving treatment abroad - thanked the participants and spoke of the ongoing need for funds to assist patients and their families.

The pilgrimage started in Mġarr, where Fr Noel Vassallo addressed participants. The group then passed through several localities, including Mosta, Attard, Mrieħel and Qormi. The journey continued through Żebbuġ and Rabat, concluding at the village square in Dingli.

Upon arrival in Dingli, the motorcyclists were greeted by Archpriest David Farrugia, who led them in prayer and blessed the participants.

“It was beautiful to see everyone come together,” Micallef reflected afterwards. “It gives us an opportunity to celebrate Santa Maria in a unique way”.

Santa Maria, a feast deeply rooted in Maltese culture, is celebrated with particular reverence in Mġarr, Dingli and Żebbuġ in Gozo on the Sunday following August 15. On the 15th, the feast is celebrated in Attard, Mqabba, Qrendi, Mosta, Gudja and Għaxaq.

The feast holds historical significance due to its association with World War II. In August 1942, the arrival of Operation Pedestal, a British convoy, was seen as miraculous. Facing intense Axis attacks, only five out of 14 merchant ships, including the vital tanker Ohio, reached Malta.

The arrival of the barely standing Ohio brought crucial supplies to the island, coinciding with the feast of Santa Maria, and has since been celebrated annually with religious significance.