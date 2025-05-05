A tourist has been handed a suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for three months after admitting to having caused grievous injuries to a motorcyclist and slight injuries to a pillion rider through reckless driving.

Matteo Costa, a 45-year-old Italian, also admitted to damaging a leased vehicle and driving without insurance cover.

The incident happened on Thursday on Triq Għajn Tuffieħa in St Paul’s Bay. It was recorded on the dashcam of a following cab.

The prosecution said this was an unfortunate incident and it was not insisting on an effective prison term.

The defence argued that there was no intention to hurt the motorcyclist and the passenger, and insisted that it was an involuntary action as a result of carelessness.

The court found the accused guilty by his own admission and handed a one-year prison term suspended for two years. It also disqualified him from driving for three months.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the court. Police inspector Italo Mizzi prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Yanika Bugeja assisted the accused.