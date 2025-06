A motorist was seriously injured early on Tuesday when his van crashed into a pole and caught fire.

The police said the accident happened on Marfa Road at 4.30am when the driver, a 62-year-old from Rabat, lost control of his Peugeot Partner.

It crashed into a pole, with the front part catching fire.

The motorist was assisted by an ambulance crew and hospitalised. The blaze was extinguished by firefighters.