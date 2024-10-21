Police officers who flagged down a motorist for talking on the phone also found that he did not have a valid driving licence and was carrying drugs.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon in Triq il-Port Ruman, St Paul's Bay.

Officers on foot patrol noticed the motorist, 28, using the phone while driving.

When he was stopped, the officers found that he did not hold a valid driving licence.

As the man started to act suspiciously, the officers decided to search his car and they found a bag containing cocaine sachets and an amount of cash.

The man was arrested and is due to appear in court later on Monday before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit LL.D.