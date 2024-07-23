Flights between Malta and the Sicilian city of Catania have been cancelled or diverted after Mount Etna erupted for the second time in a month.

The 3,300 metre volcano burst into action early on Tuesday morning, firing a eight kilometre column of ash into the area over the island.

Three flights have been impacted between Catania and Malta International Airport, it said.

Flight FR367 from Malta to Catania at 1.35 pm, departed to Trapani instead, and passengers will trave by coach from Trapani to Catania. The return flight from Catania, FR368, is cancelled.

Another flight, FR1565, was due to travel from Vienna to Catania but was instead rerouted to Malta, landing at 11.07am. The flight then departed Malta at 1.10pm, and is en route to Palermo.

Mount Etna erupted on Tuesday, covering the surrounding areas with ash. Video: AFP

"We’re still getting updates as the situation progresses," the spokesperson said.

This is the second time this month, that Mount Etna's eruption impacted flights to and from Catania.

"Due to eruptions and ash emissions, it has been decided to suspend flight operations," Catania airport operator wrote on X, inviting passengers to contact their airline for flight information.

The message was posted with a warning image of Mount Etna with the text "high intensity" and "volcanic activity in progress" overlayed.

Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

The first message came early this morning from the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology reporting the ash column at an altitude of eight kilometres (five miles).

A second message was issued two hours later, assuring that the ash emissions were now limited to the summit of the volcano.