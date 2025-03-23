DIANE PORTELLI speaks with Lara Zammit about the multifaceted performance.

Moveo Dance Company has announced its annual collaborative performance aiming to blend dance, music and immersive theatre.

This year, under the artistic direction of Dorian Mallia, choreographers Mallia, Diane Portelli, Charlotte Carpentier, Cindelle Bouard, Irene Nocella, and Gabriele Farinacci came together to create a show that aims to transport audiences into a world of music and dance all inspired but the legendary music duo Daft Punk.

“We would like to pay homage to their groundbreaking music and unmistakable style,” says Portelli.

Audiences will not just watch the performance but also experience it as participants as they roam the theatre space freely, just as they would at a club.

The event offers a fresh take on immersive theatre.

To further enhance the tribute, live DJ John Matthew Spiteri will set the stage for an interactive and dynamic atmosphere.

Daft Punk were a French electronic music duo formed in 1993 in Paris by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.

They achieved popularity in the late 1990s as part of the French house movement, combining house music, funk, disco, techno, rock and synth-pop and are regarded as one of the most influential acts in dance music. They announced their split in 2021.

“When Daft Punk announced their break-up back in 2021, it sparked heated conversations at our studio, as we reflected on the end of a musical era,” explains Portelli.

The audience can participate as actively as they please

“With almost three decades of music, Daft Punk was part of all our lives in some way or other, which is why we decided to create a performance as a way of honouring their legacy and the impact they’ve had on the music and dance world. Costumes, set, music and choreography all come together to give a true ‘Daft Punk’ feel.”

This event offers a fresh take on immersive theatre, combining a party-like atmosphere with meticulously crafted choreography.

Portelli explained how recent trends show that audiences are increasingly drawn to interactive performances, and they are excited to explore new ways of engaging with their spectators.

“By blending Daft Punk’s timeless music, an energetic club ambiance and powerful movement, we are creating

an experience that transcends traditional theatre, making it accessible and enjoyable for audiences of all ages,” she says.

For the show, each choreographer was inspired by different elements of the electronic music duo: either their musical sounds, their French influence, the lyrics or the iconic visuals in their music videos.

The poster of the event.

Various interpretations of the music come together with costumes, movements and visuals that all play tribute to what the duo offered. The audience will also be invited to not only watch the performance but join the party with the dancers. They can participate as actively as they please.

Moveo encourage not only devoted Daft Punk fans for years but even those just discovering their music to this “performance party” in which they aim to celebrate the duo’s musical legacy.

Lose Yourself to Dance by Moveo Dance Company will take place March 29-31 at Valletta Campus Theatre. Tickets are available from showshappening.com.