The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s programme for the 2024/2025 season was announced on Wednesday.

The programme features over 60 concerts, among them Beethoven’s Ninth, Verdi’s Requiem and the Foundation Day Concert. There will also be chamber concerts, the children’s series Do-Re-Mi and collaborations with KorMalta and local and international soloists. The orchestra will also participate in a festival in Spoleto, Italy.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, who announced the programme, said that the new season will provide a “varied programme“ and “prestigious collaborations”. He said this showed that the national orchestra was committed to growing and reinforcing Malta's cultural identity. He urged the Maltese public to attend the orchestra’s “unique, high-quality musical events”.

Executive head Vanessa Mangion said that the “interesting and versatile” programme showed the orchestra’s high level and how it continued to advance in its international vision.

“Foreign soloists and conductors are coming to play with the orchestra. This together with the opportunity for musicians to perform beyond our shores,” she said.

The MPO also has a youth branch, the Malta Youth Orchestra. Made up of talented young musicians, the MYO serves as a dynamic platform for artistic development, and encourages the appreciation of classical and contemporary music among youths.