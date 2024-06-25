A Bill to provide for the legal recognition of non-binary genders started being debated in parliament on Tuesday.

If approved, the bill will amend the Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics Act to formally recognise and legally entrench the gender 'X' on all state documents for people who feel they are neither a man nor a woman.

Equality and Reforms Junior Minister Rebecca Buttigieg told parliament this was a natural step towards the recognition of the rights of all people, no matter their gender identity.

"I'm sure there will be people listening to this debate who will argue we are taking things too far to accommodate a minority of people," she said.

"They will only argue this way until someone in their own family needs this law. Then they will understand and appreciate how important it is."

In a Facebook post later on Tuesday she said the law will ensure all civil documents carry the correct gender of these people, without discrimination.

Opposition supports amendments

The opposition said it supports the amendments.

Graziella Attard Previ, who is the PN's civil liberties spokesperson, said the law was needed, but many people on the streets remained oblivious to the realities of non-binary people.

More education and awareness was needed, and the government could do more to offer a wider range of services to the LGBTIQ+ community, she added.

Non-binary people feel their gender identity doesn't fall neatly into the categories of "man" or "woman." It's an umbrella term for a wide range of gender experiences that exist outside of the gender binary.

They can feel like a mix of masculine and feminine genders, identify with neither of the traditional genders, or feel their gender identity changes over time.

The Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics Act (GIGESC Act) was enacted in Malta in 2015.

It is a law that protects and recognises the rights of transgender and intersex individuals to choose their own gender identity. The law gives them the right to request a change to the gender listed on their official documents to reflect their self-identified gender.

The law also made it simple for people to change their gender. It does not require them to provide any medical evidence, such as proof of surgery or hormone therapy, to change their gender.