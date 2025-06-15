Mqabba is celebrating the feast of Our Lady of the Lily on Sunday, June 15.

Mass will be said at 7am, followed by a Solemn High Mass at 9am. There will be day fireworks displays at 8am and noon.

The traditional mid-day march with Our Lady of the Lily Band starts at 12.30pm.

In the afternoon, Solemn Vespers will be said at 6pm.

St Andrew’s Band of Luqa and St George’s Band of Cospicua will perform in the square before the solemn procession with the statue of Our Lady of the Lily starts at 7pm, accompanied by a fireworks display.

At 8.45pm, the procession arrives in front of the Lily Band Club, where the band will execute the Grand Hymn to Our Lady of the Lily, alongside an aerial fireworks display.

When the statue re-enters Mqabba parish church at 10pm, there will be a Eucharistic celebration and thanksgiving ceremony with the participation of members of the Lily Fireworks Factory.

Our Lady of the Lily Band will present a final march at 10.30pm.

More information is available on www.talgilju.com.