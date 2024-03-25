The youth section of St Mary’s band club in Mqabba is holding the exhibition La Semana Santa until Easter Sunday.

The exhibition consists of over 200 miniature replicas of Good Friday statues from several Spanish cities. These replicas, consisting of various episodes from the Passion of Christ, were created by local volunteers.

A notable aspect is that these statues are dressed in fine velvet clothing with elaborate gold and silver embroidery, all handmade by volunteers.

The exhibition also features hundreds of photos of Spanish processions, paintings, medals and badges of different brotherhoods from various cities across Spain. A big screen also shows footage related to Holy Week in Spain.

The exhibition is supported by the Spanish Embassy in Malta. Opening hours: Monday to Wednesday: 6 to 9.30pm; Maundy Thursday: from 10am to noon and from 5pm to midnight; Good Friday from 9am to 1pm; and Easter Sunday from 10am to noon.

Entrance is free.