A large site in Mqabba, the size of two football grounds, will be turned into a complex of 28 warehouses after the Planning Authority gave its blessing to the project.

Mqabba mayor Grace Marie Zerafa was the only board member to vote against, insisting that if quarries were to be allowed to become an industrial zone, then the locality will become another industrial area.

Spearheaded by Carmel Mangion of Mangion Brothers, who have been involved in the quarrying business for more than four decades, the project will introduce industrial development in a quarry that was partly backfilled over the years with inert waste.

The site, which measures approximately 12,500 square metres, is in an area known as Tas-Sejba and Tal-Modorbu, on the outskirts of Mqabba and Qrendi.

The site is located around 180 metres from the development zone boundary of Mqabba and around 250 metres from the development zone boundary of Qrendi.

The development includes constructing 28 industrial and warehousing units, with overlying PV panels, 117 parking spaces and landscaping within the disused quarry. It was recommended for approval.

An outline development permit for the same proposal had already been granted by the Planning Authority in April 2022. The site is surrounded by other warehousing units as well as a large solar farm on an adjacent site.

The Environment and Resources Authority objected to the project, reiterating the same position it had taken on the outline permit. It argued that the disused quarry ought to be backfilled and covered in soil so the site is restored to its original pristine state.

According to the plans, a total of around 3,420 square metres of roof space overlying the warehouses will be allocated for a photovoltaic installation. The PV modules will be mounted at 10 degrees, having an elevated height at the highest point of circa 75cm.

A total of 87 new olive trees will be planted according to the landscaping plan and an €8,700 bank guarantee will be imposed to ensure the implementation and maintenance of the landscaping scheme.

Moreover, to compensate for the impact of the development, which is situated outside the development zone, the developer has been asked to make a financial planning contribution towards the Planning Fund of €130,000.

During Thursday’s Planning Board meeting, PA chairman Emanuel Camilleri expressed concerns about the limited traffic circulation within the site, proposing a ring road with the site to allow for trucks to manoeuvre comfortably. He also suggested planting different trees to serve as a better visual buffer.

The project’s architect, Ludovico Micallef, said that the works will be completed in about 15 months, which would include site clearance, construction and finishing works. He said that around 11,000 cubic metres of inert waste generated by the project will be used to fill the site.

The project was approved with 11 votes in favour and one against.