The Malta Stock Exchange hosted the Malta Stock Exchange GRC & ESG Conference 2025 at the Hilton, St Julian’s, on March 12.

The event, which saw over 600 attendees, 30 sponsors and 30 international speakers, was once again a testament to the growing importance of governance, risk, compliance and sustainability in today’s modern world.

Exante hosted the networking events at the Quarterdeck Bar at the Hilton, in St Julian’s.