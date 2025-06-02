The MSE Equity Price Index remained virtually unchanged at 3,780.508 points as the gains in APS and GO were largely offset by the declines in BOV and MIA. Meanwhile, eight other equities remained unchanged as trading activity stood at €0.24 million, in line with the previous session.

Nearly half of today’s trading value was across the shares of Bank of Valletta plc which eased by 0.5% to the €1.98 over fifteen trades amounting to 57,223 shares. Today, BOV published the Final Terms relating to the Series 2 Tranche 1 bonds under its existing Unsecured Euro Medium Term Bond Programme. BOV will be issuing up to €150 million 5% unsecured subordinated bonds maturing between 2030 and 2035. The offer period will open on Monday 9 June 2025.

Also among the large companies by market value, Malta International Airport plc moved 0.8% lower to the €5.95 level as 5,566 shares changed hands.

On the other hand, APS Bank plc advanced by 0.9% to the €0.545 level across five deals totalling 18,390 shares.

GO plc rebounded by 3.2% to the €2.58 level, albeit on muted activity.

Plaza Centres plc closed unchanged at the €0.62 level as 76,092 shares changed hands.

HSBC Bank Malta plc traded flat at the €1.40 level over five trades totalling 13,383 shares.

Hili Properties plc held the €0.24 level on a single trade of 8,500 shares.

Also in the property sector, AX Real Estate plc closed unchanged at the €0.39 level over three deals totalling 6,050 shares, however the volume-weighted average price of the day stood at €0.37 (-5.1%).

Malta Properties Company plc remained at the €0.31 level on trivial volumes.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc held the €6.10 level across two trades totalling 1,115 shares. Today, the equity started trading without the entitlement of a final net dividend out of tax-exempt profits of €0.14 per share.

MaltaPost plc closed unchanged at the €0.42 level as 12,908 shares changed hands.

The ordinary shares of RS2 plc held the €0.40 level on two deals totalling 5,535 shares.

The RF MGS Index fell by 0.15% to 917.840 points as euro area sovereign bond yields increased amid renewed concerns of tariff disputes. Last Friday, the US President threatened to impose a 50% tariff on steel imports. Furthermore, negotiations between China and the US were reportedly dwindling.

This report contains only public information and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.