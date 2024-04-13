Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index partially erased the previous week’s loss, ending 0.5% higher at 8,117.802 points. A total turnover of €1.2m was registered across 136 transactions. Trading activity included 20 equities, as eight headed north, while another seven closed in the opposite direction.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced by 0.2% to 910.743 points. Out of the 24 active issues, nine lost ground while 11 gained. The best performer was the 3% MGS 2040, as it ended the week 3.3% higher at €95. On the other hand, the 2.4% MGS 2041 registered the worst performance, declining by 5.3%, to €82.36.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a gain of 0.6% to finish at 1,181.345 points. A total of 76 issues were active, as 46 appreciated in value, while 16 moved in the opposite direction. The 4.35% SD Finance plc Unsecured € 2027 gained 4.5%, to close at €101, whereas the 3.5% AX Real Estate plc Unsecured € 2032, lost 6.6%, to end at €90.

Top 10 market movements

RS2 Software plc was among the best performing equities, closing the week with a gain of 5.9%, at €1.08. This was the outcome of 189,656 shares exchanging hands across 16 deals and generating a total turnover of €194,892. Since the beginning of the year the equity is down by 9.2%.

International Hotel Investments plc followed suit, closing in positive territory with a gain of 3.7%. The equity traded between a weekly high of €0.48 and a low of €0.446, the week’s closing price. Six deals involving 29,250 shares were executed.

In the financial sector, 354,649 Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) shares changed ownership across 33 deals, generating the highest weekly turnover of €494,484. The equity retracted further, recording a decline of 0.7%. BOV shares ended the week at €1.40.

Similarly, APS Bank plc declined by 3.6%, closing at €0.54. This was the outcome of 10 transactions involving 84,898 shares worth €46,767.

HSBC Bank Malta plc joined the list of gainers, locking a gain of 0.7% and closing at €1.40. The equity traded at a weekly high of €1.40 and a low of €1.39. A total of 8,854 shares exchanged ownership across six deals.

The share price of Mapfre Middlesea plc fell by 3.6%, finishing the week at €1.34. Five deals of 7,328 shares were executed, generating a total trading value of €9,820.

Following the previous week’s gain, PG plc experienced a 2% decrease in its share price. The equity ended the week at €1.98, as a total of 2,830 shares exchanged hands across three deals.

GO plc witnessed a 0.6% increase to close at a weekly high of €3.10. Eight deals involving 28,337 shares generated a total turnover of €86,776.

In the property sector, MIDI plc advanced by 6.7%, partially recovering the previous week’s loss. The equity ended the week at €0.256, as eight deals of 25,950 shares were executed.

On the other hand, Malita Investments plc witnessed a 7.8% decrease in its share price, closing at €0.452. Five deals of 25,000 shares worth €12,000 were executed.

Company announcements

Passenger movements through Malta International Airport plc (MIA) exceeded the 600,000 mark in March for the first time in the airport’s history, with the airport team welcoming 633,826 passengers last month. As March traffic registered a 30.1% growth over 2023, the first quarter of 2024 was brought to a close with a total of 1,573,712 passenger movements. Passenger volumes reached their peak towards the end of the month, with 27,250 passengers travelling through MIA on Thursday, March 28. Apart from heralding the Easter long weekend, Maundy Thursday also coincided with the commencement of Cruise and Fly services offered by P&O Cruises, whose operations will extend to October. This positive traffic performance was achieved on the back of an increase of 24.6% over 2023 in the seat capacity deployed on flights to and from Malta, and a strong seat load factor of 87.2%, the highest load factor to ever be recorded in March. Aircraft movements also increased by 20.5% year-on-year to total 4,031 take-offs and landings last month.

RS2 Software plc announced that the board is scheduled to meet on April 23 to consider, and if thought fit, to approve the group’s and the company’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

The board of M&Z plc announced that it will be meeting on April 25 to consider and, if deemed fit, approve its annual report and the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. During the meeting, the board will also consider the declaration of a dividend to be recommended to the company’s AGM to be held on June 11.

The board of Malita Investments plc announced that it is scheduled to meet on April 18 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. It is also expected that the board will consider the payment of a final dividend during this meeting.

International Hotel Investments plc announced that its AGM will be held on June 11.

FIMBank plc announced that its AGM is scheduled to take place on June 12.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.