Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index recorded a gain of 1.4%, to end the week at 8,216.205 points. A total of 21 equities were active, with seven closing in the green, and another seven declining. Total turnover reached €1.2m, spread over 129 deals.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week 0.3% higher at 1,182.593 points. Throughout the week, there were a total of 64 active bonds, with 30 gainers and 19 losers. The 5.5% Juel Group plc € Secured 2035 was the best performing issue, advancing by 4.4% to close at €104.50, while the 3.75% TUM Finance plc Secured € 2029 suffered the biggest decline, as it dropped by 3.3% to €95.02.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced by 0.2%, to end the week at 907.701 points. A total of 21 sovereign bonds were active, as 13 declined while five gained. The 3.4% MGS 2042 gained 4.3% and ended the week as the best performer at €100.15. On the other hand, the 1.8% MGS 2051 suffered the biggest drop, as it declined by 20.3%, to close at €62.15.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) gained 3.5%, closing at a weekly high of €1.46. The banking equity was the most active after generating €0.96m in turnover across 66 deals involving 670,601 shares. Since the beginning of the year, BOV shares are up by 2.8%.

The share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc headed north, gaining 0.7%. The equity finished the week at €1.41, as total turnover reached €53,062. Six deals of 37,705 shares were executed.

FIMBank plc experienced a double-digit gain of 28.4% in its share price, closing at $0.199. Trading activity included four trades of 50,000 shares worth $9,359.

In the same sector, APS Bank plc (APS) demonstrated a positive 3.7% movement as a result of 16 deals involving 35,349 shares. The equity’s price fluctuated between a high of €0.57 and a low of €0.54, closing at €0.565.

On the other hand, Lombard Bank Malta plc experienced a slight decrease in its share price of 2.4%, closing at a weekly low of €0.81. Two transactions generated a total turnover of €16,240.

Malta International Airport plc closed the week in the red, recording a marginal decrease in its share price by 0.9%, closing at a weekly low of €5.65. A total of 1,400 shares exchanged ownership across three transactions, generating €7,953 in turnover.

The share price of Malita Investments plc jumped 8.9%, closing the week at €0.49. This was the outcome of two deals involving 3,150 shares.

Two deals of 23,000 Hili Properties plc shares pushed the share price higher by 4.8% to €0.195.

The equity of RS2 Software plc declined by 0.9%, to close at €1.07. One trade of 1,388 shares was recorded.

GO plc witnessed a 0.7% decrease in its share price, to close at €3.02. Five transactions of 5,600 shares recorded a total of €16,909 in turnover.

Company announcements

BOV announced that it has obtained regulatory approval of the gross cash dividend of €0.07 or a cash net dividend of €0.0455 per share.

APS announced the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. During the period under review, APS registered a profit after tax of €3.4m at group level, which is €2m lower when compared to the same quarter in 2023.

The board of FIMBank plc met on April 24 and approved the bank’s annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. The FIMBank Group recorded a significant turnaround, registering a pre-tax profit of $5.8m, an important development in comparison to the pre-tax loss of $24.7m in the previous year. Post-tax, the bank achieved a break-even performance, resulting in a profit of $7,674.

The board of RS2 Software plc announced the approval of the company’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. During the year under review, the group registered a profit after tax of €43k compared to a loss of €250k during the previous year. The board is not recommending any final dividends.

VBL plc announced that the board has approved the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023. The company registered a significantly lower profit after tax of €1.7m when compared to €6.3m in 2022.

The board of Plaza Centres plc approved its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The directors have also resolved to declare an additional net dividend to shareholders of €0.0137 per share, subject to approval at the AGM. The group’s profit after tax for 2023 registered an increase of €0.4m to €1.1m in 2023, up from €0.7m in 2022.

The board of Tigne Mall plc approved the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. Profit after tax remained relatively stable at €3.9m when compared to €3.8m in 2022. The board resolved to recommend a net dividend of €0.01445 per share.

The board of Main Street Complex plc (MSC) has approved the audited financial statements of the company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. The board also resolved to recommend to shareholders the payment of a final net dividend of €0.011 per share. The year 2023 was a positive year for MSC, with profits after tax increasing from €341,612 in 2022 to €354,272 in 2023.

Hili Properties plc announced that the board is scheduled to meet on April 29, to approve the company’s annual financial statement for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

M&Z plc announced that the board approved the annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. Profit after tax increased by approximately 26% to €1.8m in 2023 from €1.4m in 2022. The board will be recommending a final net dividend of €0.01986 per share.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc announced that the company’s 77th AGM shall be held on June 27.

Trident Estates plc announced that the company’s 24th AGM will be held on June 27.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.