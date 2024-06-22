Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index extended the previous week’s gain, adding 0.8%, to close at 8,201.701 points. A total of 19 equities were active, seven of which registered gains, while 10 traded lower. Turnover stood at €1.1m, generated across 142 transactions.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index registered a 0.1% drop, as it closed at 910.155 points. A total of 17 bonds were active, as seven headed north, while

another eight closed in the opposite direction. The best performance was recorded by the 4.3% MGS 2033 as it closed 0.6% higher to €106.79. On the other hand, the 4.1% MGS 2034 recorded a 2.1% decline, to close at €102.62.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week with a negative 0.4% change, at 1,167.775 points. Out of 60 active issues, 24 gained ground, while another 18 closed in the red. The 3.75% TUM Finance plc Secured 2029 was the top performer, as it closed 4% higher to €98.75. Conversely, the 4.85% JD Capital plc Secure 2032 lost 3.5%, to close at €97.

Top 10 market movements

HSBC Bank Malta plc recorded the third consecutive weekly increase, as it added 4.8% to close the week at €1.54. The banking equity traded between a weekly high of €1.55 and a low of €1.47. A total of five deals involving 11,600 shares were executed, recording a turnover of €17,595.

Bank of Valletta plc recovered the previous week’s decline, as it advanced by 2.1%. A total of 161,473 shares exchanged ownership across 34 deals, generating a turnover of €228,053. The equity closed at a weekly high of €1.43, returning to positive territory from a year-to-date perspective.

A total of 15 deals of 36,895 Malta International Airport plc shares pushed the share price in the green. The equity registered a 3.6% increase in its share price, closing at a weekly high of €5.75. Total weekly turnover was €210,953.

The share price of International Hotel Investments plc fell by 9.8%, ending the week at €0.406. A total of eight deals of 44,951 share worth €19,214 were executed.

RS2 Software plc saw a 5% increase in its share price, partially recovering from the previous week’s loss, and closing at a weekly high of €0.84. Three deals of 4,322 shares worth €3,492 were executed.

GO plc joined the list of losers, as the share price of telecoms company recorded a loss of 2.7%. Despite trading at a weekly high of €2.96, the equity closed lower at €2.90. A total of 73,384 shares were spread across 14 deals, recording a total turnover of €212,836.

In the property sector, Trident Estates plc recorded a double-digit gain of 13.6%, ending the week at a weekly high of €1.25. This was the outcome of three transactions involving 6,100 shares worth €6,960.

Malita Investments plc headed south, retracting by 5.9% to close at a weekly low of €0.45. Six deals of 38,165 shares were executed.

Hili Properties plc closed in the green, closing with a gain of 4% at €0.208. The weekly high and low were €0.21 and €0.186, respectively. Nine deals of 130,400 shares worth €24,717 were executed.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc fell by 1.4%, ending the week at €7.05. Two transactions worth €30,759 were executed.

Company announcements

Hili Finance Company plc announced that its offer of €80m, 5% unsecured bonds 2029, was oversubscribed and the offer period closed earlier last Wednesday.

Hal Mann Vella Group plc issued an update in relation to the proposed issuance of €23m secured bonds 2031-2034.

The bonds shall be made available for subscription by the holders of the maturing bonds by means of an exchange offer, who shall have the option of surrendering all or part of the maturing bonds held by them. No minimum subscription amount shall be applicable.

Both Plaza Centres plc and Tigne Mall plc announced that their AGMs were held, and all the resolutions set on the agenda were approved.