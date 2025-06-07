Movements in equity and bond indices

This week the MSE Equity Total Return Index declined by 0.2% to close at 8,687.087 points. A total of 22 equities were active, five of which headed north, while another 10 closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover increased by €0.1m, to €1m, as 216 transactions were executed.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index edged slightly higher, closing at 967.31 points, equivalent to a 0.2% increase. Out of 30 active issues, 19 registered gains, while another nine declined. The top performer was the 3% MGS 2040 issue as it closed 2.1% higher at €96. Conversely, the 4.8% MGS 2028 closed 0.9% lower at €107.98.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index closed the week at 1,176.964 points, a negligible increase of 0.04%. A total of 71 issues were active, with 27 of them posting gains and 30 of them closing in the red. The 4.5% Hili Properties plc Unsecured € 2025 issue headed the list of gainers, as it closed 2.1% higher at €99. On the other hand, the 4% International Hotel Investments plc Secured € 2026 lost 2.5%, ending the week at €97.5.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc edged slightly higher for the fourth consecutive week. This was the most actively traded equity and closed at a weekly high of €2, gaining just 0.5%. A total of 53 transactions of 240,184 BOV shares generated €478,567 in turnover.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, extended its losing streak, slipping by 2.9%, to close at a weekly low of €1.36. A total of 19,040 shares were traded across 11 deals, generating a total turnover of €26,467. This continued decline highlights ongoing pressure on the equity.

APS Bank plc posted a modest gain, rising by 0.9% to close at €0.545. The share price traded within a range of €0.54 to €0.56. Trading activity saw 44,568 shares exchanged over 11 deals, generating a total turnover of €24,308.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc appreciated for the second consecutive week, as it gained 3.3% and closed at a weekly high of €6.3. This was the result of 12 transactions worth €41,498 spread across 6,970 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc saw a decrease in its price level, as it closed the week at €0.43, losing 2.3%. Trading volume stood at 21,400 shares across just five deals and worth €9,172.

Malta International Airport plc performed negatively, with its share price declining by 0.8% to close at €5.95. The equity traded at a weekly high of €6 and a low of €5.80. A total of 24 deals worth €95,242 were executed. From a year-to-date perspective, the equity remains in positive territory with a modest 2.6% gain.

Malita Investments plc headed the list of losers, recording a decline of 6.1% and closing at a weekly low of €0.46. A total of 28,000 shares exchanged ownership across six deals, resulting in a total trading value of €12,910.

Malta Properties Company plc remained under pressure, declining 3.2% to close at €0.30. The share price fluctuated between a weekly low of €0.282 and a high of €0.33. Trading activity was relatively robust, with 19 transactions covering 194,446 shares and generating a total turnover of €58,516.

RS2 plc also continued to decline, as it closed at a weekly low of €0.39. The equity fell by 2.5% throughout the week. A total of 11 deals, involving 50,626 shares generated €20,170 in turnover.

BMIT Technologies plc experienced a 3.2% drop in its share price, closing at a low of €0.30. Four deals with a total volume of 123,500 shares exchanged hands, generating a trading turnover of €37,070.

Company announcements

MIDI plc has addressed recent speculation regarding its Manoel Island concession, affirming it is not in default of any obligations under the deed of emphyteusis. The company reiterated its full legal compliance, openness to government review, and commitment to completing the project as approved. MIDI highlighted that delays related to permits and archaeological findings have extended timelines in accordance with the deed.

Bank of Valletta plc has published the Final Terms on the bank’s website for its €100m (extendable to €150m) 5% unsecured subordinated bonds due 2030-2035 under Series 2 Tranche 1 of its Euro Medium Term Bond Programme.

Lombard Bank Malta plc has announced the resolutions to be presented at its AGM, scheduled for June 25, 2025. Shareholders will vote on the approval of the 2024 audited financial statements, a final net dividend of €0.0221 per share, and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. The meeting will also address directors’ remuneration and will seek approval of the 2024 remuneration report.

LifeStar Holding plc will hold its AGM on June 24, 2025, where shareholders will vote on the approval of the 2024 financial statements, the election of directors, and the reappointment of Grant Thornton as auditors.

At its upcoming AGM on June 26, 2025, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc will seek shareholder approval for the annual report for the year ended January 31, 2025, the appointment of Deloitte Audit Ltd as auditors, and a final net dividend of €0.14 per ordinary share. A spin-off of its shareholding in Quinco Holdings plc via a dividend in kind will also be proposed.

Trident Estates plc announced that its 25th AGM will be held on June 26, 2025, to approve the annual report and financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2025, reappointment Pricewaterhouse­Coopers as auditors, and approve a final net dividend of €0.0119 per ordinary share.

At the fourth AGM of M&Z plc, the company approved all resolutions on the agenda, including a final net dividend of €0.0162 per share.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.