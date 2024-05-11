MOVEMENTS IN EQUITY AND BOND INDICES

The MSE Equity Total Return Index closed marginally higher for the third week in a row, as it reached 8,317.789 points, reflecting a 0.1% increase. A total of 21 equities were active, nine of which registered gains while six lost ground. Total activity remained at the €0.6m level, as 129 transactions were executed.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced by 0.1% to 907.322 points. A total of 22 issues were active, as 14 registered gains while four fell. The 2% MGS 2051 was the best performer, as it closed 1.9% higher to €66.73. On the other hand, the 3.15% MGS 2027 lost 1.8%, ending the week at €99.78.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a decline of 0.8% to 1,171.775 points. Out of 58 active issues, 17 advanced while another 31 closed in the red. The 4.15% Phoenicia Finance Company plc Unsecured € 2023-2028 was the best performer, as it closed 3.1% higher at €100. Conversely, the 4% Stivala Group Finance plc Secured € 2027 headed the list of fallers, as it closed 5% lower at €95.

TOP 10 MARKET MOVEMENTS

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) closed the week with a gain of 3.6%. The equity’s price fluctuated between a weekly low of €1.32 and a high of €1.45, the week’s closing price. BOV was the most traded equity, as 49 deals of 265,699 shares generated €372,235 in turnover.

HSBC Bank Malta plc joined the list of gainers with an increase of 1.4%, as the equity managed to end the week at a weekly high of €1.44. A total of 7,500 shares exchanged ownership across seven deals, generating €10,651 in turnover.

APS Bank plc observed a 5.2% decrease in its share price, to close at €0.55. A total of eight transactions involving 27,479 shares were executed.

FIMBank plc experienced a 4.5% decrease, closing at $0.19. Two deals of 14,000 shares were executed.

RS2 Software plc shares closed in the red with a 9.5% decline. The equity closed the week at €0.95, as four deals worth €15,049 were recorded.

The share price of Malta International Airport plc fell by 1.8% to a weekly low of €5.60. A total of 8,080 shares changed hands across nine deals, generating €45,917 in turnover.

Hili Properties plc posted a noteworthy 7.7% increase in its share price, closing at €0.21. This was the result of six deals involving 70,000 shares worth €14,580.

International Hotel Investments plc headed north, as the share price rose by 2%. The equity ended the week at €0.50, as 25,300 shares changed hands across five deals.

Four deals involving 16,500 PG plc shares pushed the share price into negative territory. The equity closed the week at €1.96, declining by 1%.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc recorded a 0.7% increase in its share price, closing at €6.75. This was the outcome of five deals worth €23,767.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Bank of Valletta plc announced the bank’s quarterly financial overview. The group delivered a strong performance for the first quarter 2024, with profit before tax rising by 36.8% over the same period in 2023 to reach €63.7m. Net interest income remained the primary contributor for the group, as the bank’s net interest income jumped by nearly 34% when compared to the same quarter last year. The bank is focusing on continued loan portfolio growth, effective cost management, and digitalisation of products and processes to sustain its profitability and make the necessary investments towards the further greening of its operations and its balance sheet.

APS Bank plc held its AGM on Thursday, where a final net dividend of €0.015 per ordinary share totaling €5.5m was approved. The AGM also approved that the board be authorised to undertake a rights issue and issue new debt securities.

Hili Properties plc announced that the company’s AGM will be held on June 25. The board will recommend the payment of a net dividend of €4.3m, which is equivalent to €0.0108 per share.

