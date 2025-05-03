Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index returned to positive territory, as it closed 0.4% higher at 8,794.018 points. A total of 19 equities were active, two of which headed north while another 11 closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover dropped to a total of €0.4m, generated across 101 transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index also increased by 0.6%, as it finished at 1,184.786 points. Out of 61 active issues, 24 advanced while another 27 closed in the red. The 5.85% Burmarrad Group Assets plc Secured Bonds 2034 headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €105.80, equivalent to a 4.7% change. Conversely, the 5% MeDirect Bank plc Subordinated Unsecured 2022-2027 closed 2.2% lower at €100.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index registered a marginal 0.05% decline, as it closed at 964.73 points. A total of 20 issues were active, eight of which traded higher while another 11 lost ground. The 3.25% MGS 2034 was the best performer, as it closed 2% higher at €102.80. On the other hand, the 3.4% MGS 2042 ended the week 3.8% lower at €98.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc lost ground for the second week in a row, with its share price declining by 3.5%, to close at €1.95. This recent drop persists despite the bank’s strong financial results for quarter one (Q1) of 2025. A total of 39 deals involving 55,219 shares were recorded, totaling a trading value of €108,234.

Within the banking industry, HSBC Bank Malta plc reported a 29% year-on-year decline in profit before tax for Q1 2025, primarily driven by lower net interest income (refer to company announcements below). The equity recorded its seventh consecutive weekly decline, edging down by 0.7%, to close at €1.44. Trading activity was subdued, with just 10,069 shares changing hands across two transactions, resulting in a weekly turnover of €14,499.

APS Bank plc’s share price held steady at €0.54 over the week, despite three transactions involving a total of 23,214 shares and a total turnover of €12,536.

Hili Properties plc stood out as the top performer of the week, driven by a sole transaction on Monday involving 14,000 shares and a trading value of €3,612. The equity surged by 33.7% from the last trading price pre suspension of trading, closing at €0.258, a level not seen in nearly three years. Later that day, the company released its financial statements for the year ended 2024, posting a solid profit after tax despite a 25% year-on-year decline.

International Hotel Investments plc was one of two winners, advancing by 4.7%, to close at a weekly high of €0.45. This marks the third consecutive week of gains for the company. IHI published its financial statements ended 2024, revealing a year-on-year improvement in profit after tax, although it still reported an overall net loss. Trading activity remained modest, with 2,660 shares changing hands across four deals, generating a total turnover of €1,154.

IHI reported a loss after tax of €1.25 million

Malta International Airport plc registered a 1.65% decline in its share price, closing the week at a weekly low of €5.95. The equity was the most liquid of the week, with 26,679 shares traded across 23 transactions, generating a turnover of €159,305. This marks the second consecutive week the company’s share price value has decreased.

Similarly, RS2 plc joined the list of negative movers, recording a decline of 4.5% in its share price, closing at a weekly low of €0.468. A total of three transactions generated a total weekly turnover of only €1,163.

The share price of GO plc fell by 1.5%, closing the week at a weekly low of €2.64. GO saw a total of 5,690 shares exchange hands across five deals, recording €15,022 in turnover.

MedservRegis plc was active on Friday, as three deals with a trading value of €5,600 saw the company’s share price shed 7%, to end the week at a weekly low of €0.4.

A sole transaction drove AX Real Estate plc’s share price down by 4.1%, with the equity closing the week at €0.42. The trade generated a total value of €2,094.

Company announcements

During the week Bank of Valletta plc reported a strong profit before tax of €67.1m in Q1 2025, up by 5.3% over the same period in the prior year, with positive performances on both revenue and operational costs. The group’s balance sheet grew by €549m or 3.6% during the quarter.

HSBC reported a profit before tax of €27.9m for Q1 2025, down 29% from the same period in 2024. The decline was mainly due to lower net interest income, reflecting the impact of a softer interest rate environment. Despite this, the bank saw growth in other income streams such as fees, foreign exchange, and insurance, which increased by €1.9m

The board of International Hotel Investments plc has approved the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. IHI reported a loss after tax of €1.25m, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s losses of €11.3m. The 6.4% increase in revenue played an important role in this upturn. No dividends were declared for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

Malita Investments plc reported a profit after tax of €6.4m, a 67% decrease from the previous year’s gains. Operating profit increased modestly to €8.8 million in 2024, up from €8.3 million in 2023. However, a significant shift in the fair value of investment property has offset this gain, ultimately impacting the company’s overall financial position negatively. A net interim dividend of €0.0185 per share has been recommended and if approved by the board, will be paid on June 30.

Hili Properties plc has announced that the board has approved the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. Revenue for the year reached €15.8m, a slight increase from 2023, with Ebdita steady at €13.1m.

Consolidated profit after tax amounted to €4.77m, down from €6.43m in 2023 however, exceeding projections from June 2024. The board is recommending that no dividends are distributed for the reporting period.

