Movements in Equity & Bond Indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index closed marginally higher as it closed at 8,705.163 points, reflecting a 0.2% increase. A total of 23 equities were active, seven of which registered gains while another seven lost ground. Total activity fell to €0.9m, as 210 transactions were executed.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index advanced by 0.4% to 965.108 points. A total of 34 issues were active, as 24 registered gains while seven fell. The 0.90% MGS 2031 was the best performer, as it closed 1.7% higher at €89.79. On the other hand, the 3% MGS 2040 lost 3.9%, ending the week at €94.01.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a loss of 0.3% to 1,176.472 points. Out of 62 active issues, 10 advanced while another 35 closed in the red. The 6% JD Capital plc Secured Bonds 2033 was the best performer, as it closed 2.3% higher at €104.90. Conversely, the 6.25% Together Gaming Solutions plc Unsecured Bonds 2030-2032 headed the list of fallers, as it closed 3.9% lower at €98

Top Market movements

APS Bank plc saw a decline in share value throughout the week, dropping 3.6% to close at €0.54. The stock traded within a range of €0.48 to €0.545. Trading activity included 16 deals involving 35,605 shares, with trading value tallying to €18,927.

Bank of Valletta plc was the most liquid equity this week, maintaining a stable share price that opened and closed at €1.99. Trading activity was robust, with 46 deals executed across 206,213 shares, generating a total turnover of €409,895.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, ended the week at €1.40, translating into a decline of 0.7%. This was the outcome of 20 deals involving 53,334 shares. The equity generated a total turnover of €76,563.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) headed the list of positive performers, recording a strong gain of 8.9%. The equity closed at a weekly high of €0.44, bouncing back from a stagnant streak. This was the outcome of 10 deals, involving 16,124 shares worth €6,595.

BMIT Technologies plc also stood out among this week’s winners, with its share price rising 8.4% to close at a weekly high of €0.31. The increase was driven by a modest trading volume of 32,478 shares spread across just five deals, worth €9,807.

GO plc extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive week, with its share price declining 3.9% to close at a weekly low of €2.50. Trading activity for the week involved 16,754 shares exchanged over 13 deals, amounting to a total turnover of €42,874.

RS2 plc continued its downward trend as it closed at €0.40, declining by 4.8%. The equity opened the week at a high of €0.42 and traded at a low of €0.38. Trading activity included 40,974 shares over eight deals, worth €16,370.

Following the release of its financial statements, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc saw its share price rise by 1.7%, reflecting strong financial performance and a significant increase in profit after tax. The equity closed at a weekly high of €6.10. A total of 13 trades involving 8,127 shares were executed, generating a turnover of €48,051.

MaltaPost plc recorded a strong gain of 5%, ending the week at €0.42. A total of 35,752 shares changed ownership across nine deals.

Mapfre Middlesea plc ended the week down 2.1%, closing at a weekly low of €1.42. Trading activity comprised of eight deals involving 2,204 shares, with a total trading turnover of €3,132.

Company announcements

The board of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc has approved the audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. The company reported a profit after tax of €15.3m, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s profits of €12.9m. The group also had a steady increase in profits of 21.9% growing from €15.3m to €18.6m. The increase in revenue and tax income played an important role in this upturn. The net dividend for the year ended January 31, 2025, is €7.2m, which equals €0.20 per ordinary share, subject to approval at the AGM on June 26.

The board of Trident Estates plc has met and approved the annual report and financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended January 31, 2025. The Company posted a profit after tax of €2.1m, marking a significant rise of 343% compared to the previous year’s €0.5m. The group likewise saw consistent profit growth, increasing by 210% from €1m to €3.3m. This growth was primarily driven by higher revenue, reduced operating and administrative expenses, and a substantial fair value gain on property. The net dividend for the year is €0.5m, equivalent to €0.0119 per ordinary share, subject to approval at the AGM on June 26, 2025.

Malita Investments plc held an AGM on May 29, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were approved. The meeting approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and sanctioned a final net dividend of €5,644,481 (€0.0271 per share).

BMIT Technologies plc has acquired a 51% stake in 56Bit Limited, with the option to increase its shareholding over five years based on 56Bit’s performance. This strategic move aims to strengthen BMIT’s position as Malta’s leading provider of hybrid IT and cloud services, expand its AWS expertise, and enhance its ability to deliver tailored, high-quality cloud solutions.

The board of PG plc announced that it shall be convening on June 25, in order to consider and approve the distribution of a second interim dividend for the same financial year.

This article, which was compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The Company is licensed to conduct investment services under the Investment Services Act by the MFSA and is a Member of the Malta Stock Exchange. The directors or related parties, including the company and their clients, are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, or on Tel: 21224410, or email info@jesmondmizzi.com