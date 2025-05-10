Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index fell by nearly 0.7% and closed at 8,730.246 points. During the week, 18 equities were active, as nine declined and three gained. Trading turnover tallied to €0.42m, as a result of 104 transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index advanced marginally by 0.1%, to end the week at 1,186.110 points. Out of 61 active issues, 32 posted gains while another 17 declined.

The best performing issue was the 6.25% Together Gaming Solutions plc 2030-2032, which experienced an increase of 4.1%, to close at €102. On the downside, the 4.5% Hili Properties plc Unsecured 2025 suffered the biggest decline, as it dropped by 3%, to end the week at € 97.01.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed the week 0.1% lower at 963.703 points. A total of 24 bonds were active, as 10 issues advanced while 14 declined.

The 2.4% MGS 2041 registered the week’s best performance, gaining 4.3%, to close at €83.40. On the other hand, the 3.25% MGS 2034 suffered the biggest drop, as it shed 2.7%, to close at €100.02.

Top 10 market movements

The share price of Malta International Airport plc retracted by 3.4%, closing at a weekly low of €5.75. A total of 16,413 shares changed hands across 16 deals, generating a turnover of €96,613.

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) closed unchanged at €1.95, trading between €1.92 and €1.96. BOV was the most actively traded equity, with 62,329 shares exchanged over 27 deals. Total trading turnover reached €121,055.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc lost 0.7%, closing at €1.43 despite trading at a weekly low of €1.39. This was the outcome of 11 deals, involving 25,487 shares for a total turnover of €35,680.

APS Bank plc saw its share price rise by 3.7% to the €0.56 level, having traded only once during the week. A total of 4,809 shares changed hands, generating a value of €2,693.

LifeStar Insurance plc experienced a sharp decline, shaving half its share price to close at €0.234. One sole transaction of 2,400 shares worth just €561 was recorded.

Hili Properties plc fell by 7%, ending the week at €0.24, back in line with the takeover bid price. The equity was traded four times, with a total of 134,167 shares exchanged, tallying to a value of €32,200.

GO plc advanced by 2.3%, with its share price closing at €2.70. The equity was active over 11 deals with a trading turnover of €61,781.

PG plc joined the list of negative performers, as it declined by 2.1%, closing at €1.85. The equity traded twice during the week, as total volume reached 14,300 shares.

Grand Harbour Marina plc emerged as the top performer of the week, recording a double-digit gain of 18.8% to close at €0.95. This was the result of a sole deal of 1,000 shares, amounting to €950 in value.

Trident Estates plc declined by 6.4%, closing the week at €1.03. The equity was traded twice, with 5,000 shares changing hands for a total value of €5,170.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc recorded a negative 0.8% movement in its share price, ending the week at €6.10. Three transactions of 770 shares generated a turnover of €4,697.

Announcements

BOV has announced that the bank’s annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on May 29. The board is recommending a payment of a final net dividend of €0.0854 per share, the issuance of bonus shares on the basis of one bonus share for every 10 shares held, and the introduction of a share buy-back programme. Under this programme, the bank is proposing to repurchase 2.8 million shares at prices ranging from €1.70 to €2.80 per share. If the buy-back takes place after the bonus share issue, the bank will instead buy back 3.06 million shares at a price between €1.55 and €2.55 per share. All proposals are subject to shareholder approval at the AGM.

Shareholders of APS Bank plc met on May 8 for the company’s AGM, during which all proposed resolutions were approved.

LifeStar Insurance plc and LifeStar Holding plc have announced that the companies’ AGM will be held on June 24.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.