Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index erased the previous week’s gain, ending 1.2% lower at 8,080.921 points. A total turnover of €0.9m was registered across 146 transactions. Trading activity included 24 equities, as nine headed north, while 10 closed in the opposite direction.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index retracted by 0.2% to 909.245 points. Out of the 20 active issues, 14 lost ground while five gained. The best performer was the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I), as it ended the week 5.7% higher, to close at €87. On the other hand, the 2% MGS 2051 (II) registered the worst performance, declining by 2%, to €66.86.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index registered a marginal loss of 0.3% to finish at 1,174.628 points. A total of 63 issues were active, as 20 appreciated in value, while 22 moved in the opposite direction. The 3.5% Simonds Farsons Cisk plc Unsecured € 2027 issue gained 2.5%, to close at €100, whereas the 5% Von der Heyden Group Finance plc Unsecured € 2032 lost 3.8%, to end at €97.01.

Top 10 market movements

International Hotel Investments plc experienced a decline of 10.4% to close off at a weekly low of €0.43. This had the biggest impact on the MSE Index. The equity traded on three occasions worth €9,745.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) followed suit as it witnessed a decline of 2.1%. The banking equity was the most liquid during the four-day trading week, generating €441,996 in turnover across 47 deals. BOV closed at €1.41.

On the other hand, the share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc advanced to the €1.39 price level – translating into an increase of 2.2%. During the week, the equity traded between a high of €1.40 and a low of €1.34. A total of 73,311 shares exchanged hands across 11 deals worth €102,430.

The share price of APS Bank plc headed north, as a result of nine deals worth €29,557. The banking equity gained 3.7%, recouping the previous two weekly declines and returning to the €0.56 level.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) partially recovered the previous week’s decline, gaining a marginal 0.9%. MIA finished the week at €5.75, as 10 transactions worth €50,417 were executed.

A single deal of 660 Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares dropped the share price into negative territory, as it slipped 4.3%, to close at €6.65.

Hili Properties plc experienced a notable decrease of 10.6% in its share price, closing at €0.186 as two trades of 9,500 shares were executed. The equity has retracted 13.1% year-to-date.

A decline of 7.7% in the share price of MIDI plc, was the result of a sole transaction of 400 shares. The equity closed the week at €0.24.

GO plc witnessed a 1.3% increase in its share price, closing at a weekly high of €3.08. The equity also traded at a low of €3.00. Trading activity involved 12 trades, with a volume of 21,940 shares and a total trading value of €67,142.

Trident Estates plc was the best performing equity during the week, gaining 14.7% in its share price and closing at a weekly high of €1.33. A total of 5,901 shares exchanged hands across 5 deals.

Company announcements

RS2 Software plc announced that the company’s AGM will take place on June 5, 2024.

MIDI plc announced that its forthcoming AGM will be held on June 27, 2024.

The board of Plaza Centres plc is scheduled to meet on April 24, 2024 to consider and if thought fit approve, the group’s financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2023.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel: 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.